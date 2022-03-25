Woman Pepper Sprays Driver, Threatens Her With Gun In DelCo, Police Say

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she pepper-sprayed a driver and threatened her with a gun Sunday, March 20, in Delaware County, authorities said.

A woman was behind the wheel of her car when Ebony Gordon, of Chester, approached her vehicle, sprayed her in the face with what was believed to be mace, and pulled out a gun and threatened her with it in the 800 block of Upland Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Upland Borough police said.

When the driver tried to get away, she said Gordon banged on her car window with the gun, according to police.

Officers were able to obtain video surveillance of the incident, and had the victim identify Gordon in a photo array, they said.

Two days later, a warrant was issued for Gordon's arrest, and she was taken into custody at her West 6th Street home in Chester, police said.

A warranted search of her home turned up the gun believed to be used in the incident, police said.

Gordon was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.

She was remanded to George W Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing date is pending.

