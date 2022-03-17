Wilmington Man Busted With $520K Worth Of Cocaine, Heroin, Meth, Ghost Gun In PA, Delaware: DA

A 29-year-old man was caught with $520,000 worth of drugs, thousands in cash, and a ghost gun in Pennsylvania and Delaware, authorities in Chester County said.

Artemio Garcia-Laniz, of Wilmington, DE, had three kilos of cocaine –worth an estimated $300,000 – and more than $1,100 in cash in his vehicle in Kennett Square, PA, they said.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said detectives with her office found the drugs during a warranted search on Thursday, March 10, after he tried to sell drugs to a confidential informant.

Later that day, Delaware State Police seized more drugs and a "ghost gun" during a warranted search of Garcia-Laniz's home on 4th Avenue in Wilmington, they said.

They found 21 ounces of heroin, four ounces of crystal meth, 3.8 kilos of THC extract, two pounds of marijuana, $8,228 in cash, and a black ghost gun with no serial number or manufacture markings, police said alongside the DA.

"The gun had a magazine inserted with four 9mm luger rounds of ammunition," DSP said. "Police also recovered an extended magazine containing 28 9mm luger rounds of ammunition and a box of Blazer 9mm Luger ammunition."

In addition to the drugs, gun, ammunition, and cash, detectives found a digital scale and numerous plastic baggies used for packaging drugs at Garcia-Laniz's home, they said.

"The total value of the drugs recovered in Wilmington was $145,000," DSP said.

On Monday, March 14, Chester County detectives seized a 25-pound package containing marijuana – worth an estimated $75,000 – in Penn Township, the DA said.

Charges against Garcia-Laniz are pending in this case.

In the two previous cases, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of firearms, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and other related offenses.

Garcia-Laniz was being held at Chester County Prison on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, March 23.

