UPDATE: Missing Folcroft Boy Found Safe In Philadelphia, 3 In Custody

Cecilia Levine
Mason Brooks
Mason Brooks Photo Credit: Folcroft Police

A 10-year-old Folcroft boy who had been reported missing Saturday was found safe Sunday with three people in custody, authorities said.

Upper Darby police around 2:45 p.m. confirmed that Mason Brooks had been found after a search that involved the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

He had last been seen leaving his Delmar Drive house around 5:30 p.m., wearing a red Phillies shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call 9-1-1.

