UPDATE: Missing Folcroft Boy Found Safe In Philadelphia, 3 In Custody

A 10-year-old Folcroft boy who had been reported missing Saturday was found safe Sunday with three people in custody, authorities said.

Folcroft Police report Missing 10 year old Mason Brooks has been located and is safe, 3 subjects arrested. 👍 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 23, 2021

Upper Darby police around 2:45 p.m. confirmed that Mason Brooks had been found after a search that involved the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

He had last been seen leaving his Delmar Drive house around 5:30 p.m., wearing a red Phillies shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call 9-1-1.

