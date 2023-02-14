Trio Charged With Trafficking Guns, Drugs In Philadelphia: DA

Three members of a drug-dealing and gun-trafficking ring — including its alleged "ringleader" — are sitting in a Philadelphia jail cell, says District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The arrests occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and followed a 15-month investigation by state, local and federal authorities, the DA's Office said.

On that day, prosecutors claimed 29-year-old Adam To and 26-year-old Steven Mao stopped by the Poplar home of 31-year-old Michael Phung Du to buy a quarter-pound of cocaine.

After the alleged transaction, authorities say To and Mao were taken into custody. From there, police said they executed search warrants at Phung Du's residence in Poplar as well as To's home in Southwest Philly.

The raid of Phung Du's home turned up " a significant quantity of cocaine and marijuana," officials said.

At To's house, meanwhile, police said they found a 9mm polymer "ghost" handgun, several other handguns, and a long gun. Another illegal firearm was discovered in his pickup truck, they claimed. Police believe To was the leader of the alleged scheme.

"Sizable amounts of cash" were seized from both residences, police noted.

According to DA Krasner, detectives do not know when the alleged trafficking scheme began, but authorities believe the men "delivered firearms and narcotics across state lines."

To is charged with illegal firearm possession, conspiracy, drug possession with intent to distribute, and related offenses. Bail has been set at $1 million.

Mao is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and firearms offenses. Bail has been set at $850,000.

Phung Du is charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, and related offenses. Bail has been set at $300,000.

None of the men are known to have any gang affiliation, the DA notes.

“These arrests should send a message to those who think it’s okay to trade in deadly weapons and narcotics in our communities: This activity will not be tolerated and you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he wrote.

The men were arraigned last week and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.

