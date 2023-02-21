Contact Us
Top Ten Most Wanted List Updated By PA State Police

Cecilia Levine
Samuel Irizarry, Jordan Alexander Allen, Michael Akerly, and James Watts.
Samuel Irizarry, Jordan Alexander Allen, Michael Akerly, and James Watts. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Three new criminals have been added to the Pennsylvania State Police's "Ten Most Wanted" list.

The three newest fugitives replace three who have been captured.

Those men are:

  • Jordan Alexander Allen, Wilkes-Barre: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
  • Samuel Irizarry, Philadelphia: Attempted homicide
  • Rakeem Markell Jones, Erie: Attempted homicide.

The other men on the list, which still includes one individual who has been captured, includes:

  • Michael Edward Akerly, Erie: Wanted for a 1998 rape and aggravated indecent assault in Erie, PA. Seen in Wattsburg, Erie County; Chauauqua, NY, and NC. He is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.
  • James Garland Watts, Clairton: Wanted for a 2008 homicide and attempted homicide in Allegheny County.
  • Giovanni Morales, Jr., Brooklyn, NY: Wanted by PSP Hazleton, Luzerne County for a June 2020 homicide.
  • Martavious Kendre Stout, Meadville: CAPTURED for homicide
  • Gerado Crus-Hernandez, Norristown: Wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges in 2013 involving a 12-year-old female in Norristown.
  • Kevin Jay Purnell, New Castle, DE: Wanted for a 1999 sexual assault of a 7-year-old female in Chester County, PA.
  • Freddy Calle, Hazleton City: Wanted for rape of a child

Anyone with information to any of these fugitives' whereabouts is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police or call 9-1-1.

