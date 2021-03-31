Tinicum Twp. Police Seek Public's Help To ID Dead Man With Tattoos Found Near Delaware River

Tinicum Township are seeking the public's help identifying a dead man found Monday night on the bank of the Delaware River, CBS Philly reports.

Police say the body appears to be a white or Hispanic man with distinctive tattoos, according to CBS.

The tattoos are described as “NP” on his left hand, “eb” on his left ring finger, a skull with a crown on the left forearm, “Ebony” on the right hand, and “ea” on the right wrist, police told the news outlet.

The man was also wearing black jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt, police told the outlet.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the identity of the man to contact Tinicum Township police at (610)-521-3830.

Click here for the full article by CBS Philly.

