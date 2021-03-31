Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Tinicum Twp. Police Seek Public's Help To ID Dead Man With Tattoos Found Near Delaware River

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Tinicum Township PD
Tinicum Township PD Photo Credit: Tinicum Township Police Department/Facebook

Tinicum Township are seeking the public's help identifying a dead man found Monday night on the bank of the Delaware River, CBS Philly reports.

Police say the body appears to be a white or Hispanic man with distinctive tattoos, according to CBS.

The tattoos are described as “NP” on his left hand, “eb” on his left ring finger, a skull with a crown on the left forearm, “Ebony” on the right hand, and “ea” on the right wrist, police told the news outlet.

The man was also wearing black jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt, police told the outlet.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the identity of the man to contact Tinicum Township police at (610)-521-3830.

Click here for the full article by CBS Philly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.