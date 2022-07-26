Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Couple Steals Crosses From PA Church, Selling Them As Scrape: State Police
Police & Fire

Teen Probation Violator Nabbed With Stolen AR-15 Pistol, Xanax Pills: Chester Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The stolen AR-15 pistol that Chester City police officers seized from a 16-year-old probation violator.
The stolen AR-15 pistol that Chester City police officers seized from a 16-year-old probation violator. Photo Credit: Chester City PD (Facebook)

Chester City police officers who tracked down and arrested a teenager wanted on a probation violation found him with a stolen AR-15 pistol and Xanax pills, authorities said.

The 16-year-old boy had an active probation warrant for unspecified violations when he was nabbed on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Chester City police said.

During the arrest, officers found a clear plastic bag containing Xanax pills and a black AR Palmetto State Armory AR-15 pistol, they said.

The pistol was loaded with one live round of ammunition in the chamber and eight additional rounds in the magazine, police said.

The firearm was processed through National Crime Information Center and was confirmed stolen out of Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to police.

The juvenile was charged with firearms violations and related offenses. 

The boy was committed to Abraxas Academy in Morgantown after a juvenile petition was filed on his behalf.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.