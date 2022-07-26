Teen Probation Violator Nabbed With Stolen AR-15 Pistol, Xanax Pills: Chester Police

Chester City police officers who tracked down and arrested a teenager wanted on a probation violation found him with a stolen AR-15 pistol and Xanax pills, authorities said.

The 16-year-old boy had an active probation warrant for unspecified violations when he was nabbed on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Chester City police said.

During the arrest, officers found a clear plastic bag containing Xanax pills and a black AR Palmetto State Armory AR-15 pistol, they said.

The pistol was loaded with one live round of ammunition in the chamber and eight additional rounds in the magazine, police said.

The firearm was processed through National Crime Information Center and was confirmed stolen out of Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to police.

The juvenile was charged with firearms violations and related offenses.

The boy was committed to Abraxas Academy in Morgantown after a juvenile petition was filed on his behalf.

