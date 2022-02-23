Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice
Suburban Philly Mom Walks In On Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Daughter: Police

Nicole Acosta
David Andino
David Andino Photo Credit: (Facebook) Upland Borough Police Department/INSET: (CRIMEWATCH) Upland Borough Police Department

A Delaware County man has been arrested after a woman walked in on him sexually assaulting her young daughter, authorities said.

The mom walked into a Mulberry Street home just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 and found her 9-year-old daughter being sexually assaulted by David A. Andino, 63, she told Upland Borough police.

The young girl confirmed the sexual assault, according to police.

Although the nature of Andino's relationship with the victim is unknown, police say he apparently was living at the home.

Andino was arraigned on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, and related offenses.

He was placed in the George W. Hill Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $250,000 bail, records show. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 10.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Andrew Nicholl at 610-872-3040.

