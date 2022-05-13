Smoke Alarm Check Leads To Discovery Of Ghost Guns, Meth Lab Inside DelCo Home: DA

What began as an active smoke alarm check resulted in the discovery of ghost guns and a meth lab inside a Delaware County home on Sunday, May 8, authorities said.

Jeffrey Neithammer, 36, of Media, was initially thought to be dead when firefighters searched a building in the 300 block of West State Street and discovered his unresponsive body on the floor and his apartment in disarray, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

When Neithammer finally spoke to officers on the scene, he was pale and sweating profusely, they said.

Firefighters eventually discovered the smoke detector that had triggered the initial alarm and discovered "metalworking equipment and various gun-making and drug paraphernalia," the DA said.

There were also several large bottles inside the bathroom, one of which had a hose sticking out of it, authorities said. As a result, police obtained a warrant to search the home further, which yielded the following items:

Two ghost guns, both with silencers attached,

Two pistols

A vial containing suspected meth and cocaine

Multiple 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers

A 3D printer, lathes, drill presses, sanders, and saws

Officers spotted multiple bullet holes in the doors, ceilings, and planks of wood littered throughout the apartment, they said. Spent casings were also reportedly found throughout the apartment.

“Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media. An area busy with office workers as well as children, and only a block away from the courthouse," DA Stollsteimer said.

Neithammer was arraigned on drugs and firearms charges and remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail, the DA's office said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew Goldberg.

