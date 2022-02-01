Shooting Reported At Academy Park High School

A shooting was reported at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, according to developing reports.

The shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the school located on Calcon Hook Road, CBS3 confirms.

Nobody was hurt, and police appear to have only one suspect in custody, according to the news outlet.

Sharon Hill police were not immediately available for comment.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

