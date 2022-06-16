Contact Us
Radnor High School Student Accused Of Making Bomb Threats

Nicole Acosta
Radnor High School
Radnor High School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Delaware County high school student is in police custody after cops connected them to a series of bomb threats at Radnor High School, authorities said.

Criminal allegations have been filed against the juvenile suspect, whose identity will not be released due to their age, local police said. The minor was also referred to juvenile court.

The most recent bomb threat at the high school occurred on May 27, and the school was placed on lockdown as a result, Daily Voice reported. No devices were found and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the threats is still ongoing, and several persons of interest are still being interviewed, according to police.

Additionally, evidence is being forensically analyzed and processed by Radnor police detectives, they said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Radnor Township Police Department at 610-688-5603.

