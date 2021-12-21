Police Search For Suspect In Armed Robbery At Upper Darby Car Dealership

An armed robber who allegedly fled with a stolen car from a Delaware County auto dealership this week is being sought by police.

The man arrived at the dealership around 2 p.m. Monday and fled in a 2010 White Chevy Impala, Upper Darby police said.

The police did not say which dealership was robbed.

Surveillance photos show tattoos on the alleged suspect's neck and left hand.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Upper Darby police at socialmedia@udpd.org or 610-734-7693. All information will remain anonymous.

