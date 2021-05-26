Police Probe Ridley Township Shooting, Assure No Threats To Public

Police are investigating after an apparent shooting broke out in Ridley Township Tuesday night.

Specific details of the shooting could not be confirmed, aside from the fact that officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to 1700 block of Bullens Lane to investigate, which is also right on the border of Nether Providence, local police said.

Nether Providence police urge there is no threat to the public.

The Ridley Township Police Department and the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are investigating the incident.

Ridley Township police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.