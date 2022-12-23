Contact Us
Police Find Man's Body In South Philly Freezer: Reports

Mac Bullock
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the freezer of a South Philly rowhouse early Friday morning.
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the freezer of a South Philly rowhouse early Friday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Philadelphia police are investigating after officers found a man's body in a freezer on the city's south side, according to multiple media reports. 

Officials made the gruesome discovery at a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue between 6 and 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, the reports indicate. The body had a bag over its head and police found a knife nearby, they added. 

The victim was identified as an adult man, but his name has not been released. Officials did not say why police were searching the home. 

The department was not immediately available for comment Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. 

