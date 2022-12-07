Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police

Contact Us
Philadelphia police say these three suspects opened fire on a driver who turned into the wrong lane on Sunday night. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. 

Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue. 

Just as the driver hit their brakes, three men walking by appeared to panic and began shooting at the car, police said. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to officials. 

The group was spotted on camera at a convenience store just before the shooting, and police have released surveillance footage from the scene of the attack. 

Anyone who sees the suspects should call 911, authorities said. To submit an anonymous tip, call or text 215-686-8477 or visit the Philadelphia police website. 

