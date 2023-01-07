Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say.

Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.

That's when authorities say the boys attacked the worker, breaking their jaw and chipping a tooth.

The department's Central Detective Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the seven male suspects. To submit a tip, call or text 215-686-8477, or visit the Philadelphia police website.

