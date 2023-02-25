Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Philly Rehab Counselor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Gaudenzia DRC, 3200 Henry Ave, Philadelphia
Gaudenzia DRC, 3200 Henry Ave, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A counselor at a Philadelphia rehabilitation clinic is charged with sexually assaulting a patient, according to a state police report. 

Stephan Burse, 36, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, is charged with institutional sexual assault, state court records show. 

Troopers say they were contacted by the state Department of Corrections about an incident at the Gaudenzia Diagnostic and Rehabilitation Center that allegedly occurred on Dec. 13 of last year. 

While investigating, detectives said they uncovered video evidence of Burse "performing sexual acts on the victim" — a 40-year-old man — "in an office." The alleged victim is an inmate serving out a court sentence at the rehab, they noted. 

Authorities said they interviewed Burse on Jan. 13, and claimed he "admitted to several instances of sexual contact with the victim" on DRC grounds, according to the police report. 

He was arrested following the interview, troopers said. State case records show Burse will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 1. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.