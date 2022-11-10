Contact Us
Philly High School Stabbing Hospitalizes 1 Adult: Report

One adult is hospitalized following a stabbing at Edison High School in north Philadelphia Thursday, according to a report.
One adult was hospitalized after being stabbed outside a north Philadelphia high school on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to a report by 6ABC.  The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

A knife-wielding woman was threatening to stab people at 151 W. Luzerne Street, which is the address for Edison High School in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood, the outlet wrote. 

It's not clear if the incident occurred inside or outside the building, it added.  

Click here for the full report from 6ABC.

