Philly Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 3, Cops Say

Mac Bullock
Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 20, is charged with murder. Police say he ran a red light and crashed his car, killing three people in west Philadelphia over the summer.
Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver who they said caused a crash that killed three people over the summer. 

Officials say Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 20, was driving a Dodge Charger with seven passengers north on 52nd Street at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 14. 

Jesse-Ross ran a red light at the intersection with Walnut Street before striking a Hyundai Elantra carrying three passengers, police said. 

Two passengers in the Hyundai and one passenger in the Dodge were killed in the crash: 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump, and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant, authorities said. 

"Several" others were injured, they added. 

Now, Jesse-Ross is charged with three counts each of murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and other charges, police said. 

To submit a tip, call the department's Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181, or call the anonymous tipline at 215-686-8477.

