Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Western PA DA Sentenced Up To 5 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Assaulting Women
Police & Fire

PD: DelCo Mom, Boyfriend Charged With Homicide In The Death Of Her 1-Year-Old Child

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Kandie A. Meinhart and Maurice E. Davis
(L-R): Kandie A. Meinhart and Maurice E. Davis Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department

A Delaware County mother and her boyfriend were arrested on homicide charges after the woman's one-year-old child was found dead in her Chester City home, authorities said.

Kandie A. Meinhart and Maurice E. Davis were apprehended on June 29 in connection with the Jan. 20 death of her one-year-old child, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Officers responding to 939 Pine Lane on a report of a child in cardiac arrest around 11 a.m. found the child and performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene, police said.

Despite medical treatment at the scene, paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy was performed on the child at which time the matter of death was ruled a homicide.

Details surrounding the cause of death were not made public.

"The injuries sustained to the child were devastating. It is difficult to comprehend the suffering she sustained at the hands of Davis and Meinhart," Commissioner Steven M. Gretsky said.

"I applaud the teamwork between the City of Chester Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division in bringing this investigation together.”

Meinhart and Davis were both arraigned by District Justice Robert R. Burke, with no bail. 

The pair were committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

The investigation was led by City of Chester Police Detective Benjamin Thomas and Criminal Investigation Division Detective Sgt. Lawrence Patterson. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.