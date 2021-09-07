PD: DelCo Mom, Boyfriend Charged With Homicide In The Death Of Her 1-Year-Old Child

A Delaware County mother and her boyfriend were arrested on homicide charges after the woman's one-year-old child was found dead in her Chester City home, authorities said.

Kandie A. Meinhart and Maurice E. Davis were apprehended on June 29 in connection with the Jan. 20 death of her one-year-old child, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Officers responding to 939 Pine Lane on a report of a child in cardiac arrest around 11 a.m. found the child and performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene, police said.

Despite medical treatment at the scene, paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy was performed on the child at which time the matter of death was ruled a homicide.

Details surrounding the cause of death were not made public.

"The injuries sustained to the child were devastating. It is difficult to comprehend the suffering she sustained at the hands of Davis and Meinhart," Commissioner Steven M. Gretsky said.

"I applaud the teamwork between the City of Chester Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division in bringing this investigation together.”

Meinhart and Davis were both arraigned by District Justice Robert R. Burke, with no bail.

The pair were committed to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

The investigation was led by City of Chester Police Detective Benjamin Thomas and Criminal Investigation Division Detective Sgt. Lawrence Patterson.

