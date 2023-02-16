Pair Charged For Super Bowl Sunday Mischief: Philly Police

A pair of Philadelphia Eagles fans voluntarily surrendered to police Wednesday, Feb. 15 on charges of criminal mischief on Super Bowl Sunday, police told Daily Voice.

Nicholas Faraglia, a 21-year-old Philadelphia resident, and Edward Pearce, 23, of Alden Borough, were joined by their attorneys when they turned themselves to Central Detectives at the Police Headquarters on North Broad Street, authorities said.

The charges stem from an incident that went viral before kickoff on game day. The widely-circulated clip showed a large group of Eagles fans in North Philly rocking and eventually flipping over a car.

It happened on the 1700 block of Arlington Street just before 4:30 p.m., police said. Vandals smashed the car's windows, opened its doors, removed its license plate, and spray-painted on its body, they added.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.