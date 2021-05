A Pennsylvania State Prison inmate died from COVID-19 complications earlier this week, authorities said.

Joseph Patrick Monaghan, a 52-year-old inmate at the PA State Correctional Institute in Chester, was pronounced dead at Crozer Medical Center shortly before 1:15 a.m. on May 8, state police said in a release.

Monaghan’s official manner of death is pending, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.