PA State Police Seek DelCo Gunman In I-95 Road Rage Shooting

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help locating the suspect of a road rage shooting on I-95 in Delaware County last weekend.

Zion I. Blyden, 21, shot at a driver's vehicle in the area of Highland Avenue at I-95 northbound in Chester around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, PA State Police said.

Blyden continued to pursue and ram the driver with his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer on I-95 until Exit 17, Broad Street where he once again shot at the victim’s car and struck the front passenger, authorities said.

He followed the victims until the Ikea on Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia and then fled the scene, state police said.

Blyden is known to possess a tan Glock 19X 9mm pistol, according to police.

He has also been known to frequent the areas of 2130 Carpenter Street in Philadelphia, Chester City, Brooklyn, NY, Willingboro, NJ, and Burlington, NJ.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Blyden is asked to contact the PSP Troop K at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

