PA State Police Searching For Sex Offender Seen Following Teen Girls At DelCo Shopping Center

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a registered sex offender who they say was seen following two teen girls at a Delaware County shopping center.

Michael A. Migliaccio, 43, of Philadelphia, is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a rape conviction he was sentenced to in 2005, state police said.

PA State Police received reports that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl in the parking lot of a shopping center in Media on March 23, authorities said.

Migliaccio is considered a wanted person in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Migliaccio is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Smith, PSP Troop K – Media CIU at 610-558-7080 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

