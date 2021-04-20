Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA State Police Searching For Sex Offender Seen Following Teen Girls At DelCo Shopping Center

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Michael A. Migliaccio
Michael A. Migliaccio Photo Credit: PA State Police Troop K - Media Station

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a registered sex offender who they say was seen following two teen girls at a Delaware County shopping center.

Michael A. Migliaccio, 43, of Philadelphia, is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a rape conviction he was sentenced to in 2005, state police said.

PA State Police received reports that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl in the parking lot of a shopping center in Media on March 23, authorities said.

Migliaccio is considered a wanted person in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Migliaccio is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Smith, PSP Troop K – Media CIU at 610-558-7080 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.