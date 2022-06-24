PA Match 6 Lottery Players Split $2 Million Jackpot

Three lucky tickets matched all six numbers drawn splitting the $2,000,001 Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot.
Each ticket from the Thursday, June 23 drawing is worth $666,667.
The winning numbers were: 1-4-10-11-27-47.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
Allegheny County: Shree Kamaxi Inc., 4785 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park
Delaware County: ShopRite of Brookhaven, 5005 Edgemont Road, Brookhaven
Lycoming County: Smokers Express, 350 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $5,000 for each winning ticket sold.
Anyone holding a winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 58,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
