Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

PA Match 6 Lottery Players Split $2 Million Jackpot

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite is located at 5005 Edgemont Road in Brookhaven
ShopRite is located at 5005 Edgemont Road in Brookhaven Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Three lucky tickets matched all six numbers drawn splitting the $2,000,001 Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot.

Each ticket from the Thursday, June 23 drawing is worth $666,667.

The winning numbers were: 1-4-10-11-27-47.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Allegheny County: Shree Kamaxi Inc., 4785 William Flynn Highway, Allison Park

Delaware County: ShopRite of Brookhaven, 5005 Edgemont Road, Brookhaven

Lycoming County: Smokers Express, 350 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $5,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 58,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.