Police & Fire

One Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Near Chester Church, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Grace Cogic Church on Edgmont Avenue in Chester.
Grace Cogic Church on Edgmont Avenue in Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was shot dead in broad daylight in Chester, authorities said.

Responding officers found a male with gunshot wounds near Grace Cogic church on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Chester City police said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers, police said.

Police say his identity is being withheld.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Chester Detective Raheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or Delco CID Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.

