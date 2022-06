A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of I-95 in Delaware County Thursday, June 30, NBC10 reports.

The wreck involving at least three vehicles shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 between U.S. Route 322 and Market Street in Chester around 4 a.m., the outlet says.

No injuries were reported and lanes were reopening around 7 a.m., according to the outlet.

Click here for more from NBC10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.