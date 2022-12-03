Mom Woken By Gunshots That Killed Son Protecting Others Outside Delco Bar: Reports

Tylee Williams Clark died saving others, those who knew him said.

The 21-year-old dad was leaving Coopers Bar in Chester Township early Thursday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving morning — when someone opened fire. In making sure others were out of the gunfire, Clark was fatally struck, according to a GoFundMe page launched by relatives.

His mom, Dawn Clark, had dozed off at home a few blocks away but awoke to the "pop pop pop" of the nine gunshots, and "just had a feeling," she told Fox29.

"Tylee loss his life being a hero at just 21 years old," the campaign reads, noting Clark had been celebrating a friend's birthday.

"This sudden tragedy created a financial burden on our family & we are seeking help from anyone who loves Tylee, or anybody that's willing, to help Dawn & Baron properly lay their oldest son to rest & give him the home going service he deserves."

Clark, who apparently played football on scholarship for Shippernsburg University, leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter Skyla.

