Missing Upper Darby Pregnant Woman 21, Found Dead In Philadelphia After Argument With Boyfriend

The body of a pregnant woman reported missing out of Delaware County in late March was found Monday in Philadelphia, according to several news reports.

Dianna Brice -- who was four-and-a-half months along in her pregnancy -- was found dead around 11 p.m. in a wooded area at 58th Street and Eastwick Avenue, CBS Philly reports.

Brice was last seen leaving the K Laundry laundromat on Church Lane in Lansdowne, with her mom, Betty Cellini.

At around 1 p.m., Brice met up with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Justin Smith, to pick up her medication at a Kensington pharmacy, Cellini told Eyewitness News.

Brice told her mom she'd head straight home and meet here there -- but the 21-year-old never made it home.

The couple apparently got into an argument on the trip home, and Brice got out of her boyfriend's car, CBS Philly reports.

Smith’s 2018 black Ford Fusion was found on fire at the corner of Florence Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 5:30 p.m. that day, CBS Philly says.

The couple was nowhere to be found.

Both Smith and Brice's cellphones have been turned off since Tuesday, the outlet reports.

Smith remains missing and it is unclear if he is a suspect in Brice's death, which is being investigated by Philadelphia police as homicide.

