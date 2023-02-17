Men Disguised As Workers Stole $40K In Equipment From Philly Construction Site: Cops

Two men dressed in high-visibility vests when they showed up at a Philadelphia construction site after hours and stole more than $40,000 worth of equipment, authorities say.

The pair pulled up to the site at 3838 Pechin Street in Wissahickon just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Feb. 9, Philly police said.

In surveillance footage released by the department, investigators say the two are seen wearing orange vests as they steal two Caterpillar skid-steering loaders and drive them onto the back of their flatbed truck.

The men also grabbed two spools of copper before getting back into the flatbed and driving away at about 5:30 a.m., police added.

The truck is described as having “Big Tex” flatbed gooseneck trailer. Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police confidentially at 215-686-8477, or by visiting the department's website.

