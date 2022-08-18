Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police

A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said.

Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.

During questioning with Wynn and his female passenger, officers decided to search the vehicle, they said.

They found a fully loaded Ruger 5.7 X 28 handgun, an unspecified amount of suspected heroin, marijuana, and prescription pills, as well as drug packaging and cash, police said.

Officers later learned that Wynn was a parolee, which makes him prohibited from possessing a firearm in the state.

Wynn was arraigned on several drug charges, court records show. He was remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.