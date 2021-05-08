Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In Chester City, Police Say

Police in Delaware County have identified a 31-year-old man found shot to death inside his car in Chester late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 9th and Kerlin Streets for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m., according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a severely damaged tan Chevrolet Lumina on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Concord Avenue, police said.

When officers looked inside the car, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his upper torso, police said.

The victim was identified as Walter Leroy Clark Jr. and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the case, are urged to contact Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447- 8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Sergeant Lawrence Patterson (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4126 or pattersonl@co.delaware.pa.us.

