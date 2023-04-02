Man Dies In Apartment House Fire

A 54-year-old man died in a Radnor house fire Sunday, April 2, authorities said.

A fire broke out at a home on Louella Court where a 54-year-old man was trapped around 1 a.m., the fire department said.

Crews arrived to find flames in an apartment on the first floor. The man was removed by firefighters and taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital, where he died.

Units remained on scene completing extinguishment and overhaul. The scene was cleared just after 4 a.m.

All RFC personnel returned to the station a little after 4am to clean equipment and place the Company back in service.

The investigation is being conducted by Radnor Township Fire Marshals, Delaware County CID and the Pennsylvania State Police.

