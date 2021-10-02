Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Delaware County Man Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Stealing $300 Boots

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A man was caught on Ring doorbell footage stealing a pair of boots worth $300.
A man was caught on Ring doorbell footage stealing a pair of boots worth $300. Photo Credit: Ridley Township Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man caught on Ring doorbell footage stealing a pair of boots worth $300, authorities said.

A local resident told police that his Ring doorbell camera caught a "white male" stealing a $300 pair of brown Red Wing boots from his front porch around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Ridley Township Police Department.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the thief to contact Ridley Township police detectives at (610)532-4002 or leave an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.