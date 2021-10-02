KNOW HIM? Delaware County Man Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Stealing $300 Boots

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man caught on Ring doorbell footage stealing a pair of boots worth $300, authorities said.

A local resident told police that his Ring doorbell camera caught a "white male" stealing a $300 pair of brown Red Wing boots from his front porch around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Ridley Township Police Department.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the thief to contact Ridley Township police detectives at (610)532-4002 or leave an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

