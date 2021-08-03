Gunman In Custody After Leading Police Pursuit Across PA, NJ, DE

A man accused of firing a gun inside his Delaware County home was in custody after leading police on a multi-state pursuit over the weekend, 6abc Action News reports.

The man reportedly fired a shot inside of his house during a dispute with his wife on Springfield Avenue in Ridley Township early Saturday morning, authorities told the news outlet.

When police arrived, the man drove away, leading them on a chase over the Commodore Barry Bridge into New Jersey, then onto the Delaware Memorial Bridge into Delaware, and eventually back into Pennsylvania, 6abc says.

The man continued onto I-95 and the Blue Route, despite all four of his tires being flattened by spike traps set by police, 6abc says.

The man reportedly sped down MacDade Boulevard before returning to his home, where he remained in his truck, 6abc says.

After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody, 6abc says.

More video of the police chase in #delco https://t.co/rLsjdymW3J — phillyfirefeed (@phillyfirefeed) March 6, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Click here for the full story by 6bc Action News.

