Gunfire Rings Out Near High School Football Game In Chester

Gunfire that rang out near a high school football Saturday was unrelated to the athletic event itself, police in Chester said.

Officers heard shots fired around 2:40 p.m. near 10th & Lamokin streets -- around the same time and location of a football game, Chester Police Capt. James Chubb said.

Further investigation determined the incident happened on the 1200 block of West 10th Street, between to gunmen, police said.

Numerous vehicles and two structures were struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

The suspects appeared at no time to be shooting in the direction of the high school football game.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Captain James Chubb at 610-447-8433 or jchubb74@chesterpolice.org.

