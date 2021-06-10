Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Girl Awaits Charges For Weapon Related Threat Against DelCo Middle School, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Haverford Middle School
Haverford Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A girl is awaiting charges for allegedly making a weapon-related threat against a Delaware County middle school, according to a recent news report.

Haverford Middle School officials announced the threat -- made Wednesday afternoon-- in an email to the district parents, CBS3 reports.

The school is cooperating with Haverford Township police and confirmed it was safe to reopen Thursday, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full report by CBS3 Philly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.