Girl Awaits Charges For Weapon Related Threat Against DelCo Middle School, Report Says

A girl is awaiting charges for allegedly making a weapon-related threat against a Delaware County middle school, according to a recent news report.

Haverford Middle School officials announced the threat -- made Wednesday afternoon-- in an email to the district parents, CBS3 reports.

The school is cooperating with Haverford Township police and confirmed it was safe to reopen Thursday, the news outlet says.

UPDATE: Charges pending against female juvenile, she is longer in custody, per police. ————— BREAKING: Haverford... Posted by Joe Holden on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

