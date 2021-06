Fire crews in Delaware County rescued a child from a car that got stuck as a result of flooding from heavy rain showers Wednesday morning, according to a recent news report.

Concordville Fire Department blocked the southbound lanes of Baltimore Pike by Creek Road in Chadds Ford as crews lifted the child to safety, 6abc reports.

No injuries were reported.

Click here for the full report by 6abc Action News.

