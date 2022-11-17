Contact Us
Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was found with meth and drug paraphernalia in his Delaware County home, police say.
A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. 

Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. 

Officers arrested Kazunas after executing a search warrant at his home on the 300 block of Front Street around 7 a.m. During the raid, investigators said they found meth along with "packaging materials," "numerous scales," "cutting agents," and other drug paraphernalia. 

The search warrant followed a month-long investigation by Upland Borough police, the department said. 

Kazunas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8, according to legal filings. 

