Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Multiple Police Officers Shot In Central PA (Developing)
Police & Fire

Driver, Students Escape Unhurt In DelCo School Bus Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/Radnor Fire Company

A school bus was destroyed by fire Wednesday, March 30 – but the driver and all students on board escaped unharmed, authorities said.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the northbound I-476 off-ramp near Lancaster Avenue around 7 p.m., where they found the school bus engulfed in flames, the Radnor Fire Company said.

The driver and an unspecified amount of students had evacuated and walked over to the high school, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared by 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.