Driver, Students Escape Unhurt In DelCo School Bus Fire

A school bus was destroyed by fire Wednesday, March 30 – but the driver and all students on board escaped unharmed, authorities said.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the northbound I-476 off-ramp near Lancaster Avenue around 7 p.m., where they found the school bus engulfed in flames, the Radnor Fire Company said.

The driver and an unspecified amount of students had evacuated and walked over to the high school, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared by 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

