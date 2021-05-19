Driver Sleeping In I-95 Construction Zone Busted With Heroin, Police Say

A 27-year-old Delaware man who was sleeping in his car in a construction zone on I-95 was found with heroin, authorities said.

Troopers stopped a silver Ford Fusion after a witness reported a man appeared to be sleeping in traffic at mile marker 1.0 in Lower Chichester May 5 around 10:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

There they found Tyler Truex, of Rehoboth, who was found with heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was arrested without incident.

