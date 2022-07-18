Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Critical In Crash On I-95 In Delaware County: Police

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/PA State Police

A Ford Mustang driver was critical in a crash on I-95 in Delaware County, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was traveling in the southbound lanes near mile marker 3.7 in Chester Township when their pink car drove off the highway and came to a final stop on Concord Road near Bethel Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver was left with serious injuries, police said.

Police are looking for a possible suspect vehicle, described as a blue Dodge Charger with yellow trim on the bottom.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of the incident is urged to contact Trooper Henry Kim or Trooper First Class John Hanosek at 484-840-1000.

