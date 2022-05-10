Contact Us
Delco Road Reopens After Truck Gets Stuck Under Bridge

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
At the scene. Photo Credit: Radnor Township Police Department

A Delaware County road has reopened after a truck became stuck under a bridge, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer got stuck under the bridge at N. Radnor Chester Road and Matsonford Road Tuesday morning, Radnor Township police said.

King of Prussia Road was temporarily closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads, CBS3 reports.

Authorities said they had notified the school district because access to Radnor Elementary, Radnor High, and Archbishop Carroll High School had been impacted.

