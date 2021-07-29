DelCo Man Gets 22 Years For Making Porn Of Ex-GF's 3-Year-Old Daughter

A Delaware County man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years behind bars for shooting pornographic images of his ex-girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, federal authorities said.

David Carbonaro, 28, pleaded guilty in November 2019 to the crimes which allegedly occurred in his Upper Darby home shared by ex-girlfriend and co-defendant, Kayla Parker, of Dayton, Ohio, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Not only did Carbonaro conduct photo shoots of the young girl in "sexualized poses," but he told Parker to sexually abuse the child for his viewing pleasure, Williams said.

When investigators discovered Carbonaro was distributing child pornography over the internet, they executed a search warrant at his home, Williams said.

A search of his home turned up thousands of images of child pornography, including nine photos of the 3-year-old girl in various stages of undress, officials said.

“This is a truly horrifying case. Sexually exploiting and abusing a three-year-old child is simply too awful for most people to even think about,” Williams said.

“Strong law enforcement collaboration between our Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General resulted in justice for this defendant and his victims. Anyone we find abusing children in this District will be held accountable for their crimes.”

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of our Commonwealth, and thanks to the strong communication and collaboration with our federal and state law enforcement partners, we were able to hold the defendant accountable for his abhorrent crimes,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“My Office will always stand up for survivors of sexual abuse.”

Carbonaro was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release, and was ordered to pay $38,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge Chad F. Kenney.

Parker was charged with sexual abuse, exploitation of children, and other offenses in October 2018, CBS46 reports.

“Rescuing children from these predatory violators is a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations,” said Brian A. Michael, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia.

“HSI Special Agents and our state and local partners will spare no resource and will exhaust every effort to hunt them down and bring them to justice. Working closely together with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office as HSI did in this case, we will continue to investigate and prosecute those who commit the particularly heinous crimes of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.”

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Josh A. Davison

