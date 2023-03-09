Delco Man Fatally Shot Outside Philadelphia Bar

Investigators are searching for a culprit after a Delaware County man was fatally shot point blank outside of a North Philadelphia bar.

One shot rang out on the 4900 block of North Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, Philly police told Daily Voice. Officers arrived to find a male victim with a single gunshot wound to his chest, they added.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Frank Pralour of Lansdowne, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 10:10 p.m., police wrote.

No arrests have been made in connection with Pralour's killing as of Thursday, March 9, and detectives say they have not yet established a motive. The department's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate, police added.

