DelCo Father Facing Murder Charges For Shooting Death Of 20-Year-Old Son

A Delaware County father is facing murder charges for the shooting death of his 20-year-old son in Chester City, authorities announced.

Local police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 22nd Street for a report of shots fired in a rear alley in Chester City on Feb. 15, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Commissioner Steven Gretsky of the City of Chester Police Department.

As officers arrived, they were informed that there was actually a person who was shot inside of a home on the same block, Stollsteimer and Gretsky said.

When they went inside the home, they found the victim -- who was later identified as Sabree -- lying on the ground bleeding and unconscious, Stollsteimer and Gretsky said.

Paramedics took Sabree to Crozer-Chester Medical Center where he died, Stollsteimer and Gretsky said.

An investigation ensued and identified Adolphus Dwayne Smith, 48

as not only Sabree's father but the suspect in his son’s murder, Stollsteimer and Gretsky said.

“It is inconceivable to think that a father could take his own son's life. As with any murder victim, this is a complete tragedy for the family, and we will seek certain justice," Gretsky said.

“As always, I want to commend the cooperation and collaboration between the detectives of CID and the detectives of the Chester Police Department. In particular, I want to commend the work done by the two lead detectives on this case: Chester Police Detective Victor Heness and Delaware County Detective Michael Jay," Stollsteimer said.

"It is through this cooperation and collaboration that we were able to identify and apprehend a suspect in a such short time, and the community is fortunate to have such a committed team working on their behalf."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.