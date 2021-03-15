Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Delaware County Businesses Destroyed By Weekend Strip Mall Fire

Nicole Acosta
Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. Photo Credit: AM Wehe/Upland Fire Company Facebook

An overnight fire that spread through Delaware County strip mall over the weekend left several businesses severely damaged. 

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday along the 4600 block of Edgmont Avenue at a strip mall in Brookhaven, according to Upland Fire Company.

The blaze originated inside Cocco's Pizzeria and spread to neighboring businesses including Liberty Tax and Rose's Nails, 6abc reports.

The roof of the entire building housing the businesses collapsed, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m, and were on scene until 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Coco's Pizza released a statement on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

