Delaware County Businesses Destroyed By Weekend Strip Mall Fire

An overnight fire that spread through Delaware County strip mall over the weekend left several businesses severely damaged.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday along the 4600 block of Edgmont Avenue at a strip mall in Brookhaven, according to Upland Fire Company.

The blaze originated inside Cocco's Pizzeria and spread to neighboring businesses including Liberty Tax and Rose's Nails, 6abc reports.

The roof of the entire building housing the businesses collapsed, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 5:30 a.m, and were on scene until 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Coco's Pizza released a statement on Facebook.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that our Cocco's Pizza Brookhaven location has been severely damaged by a fire... Posted by Cocco's Pizza Primos on Saturday, March 13, 2021

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

