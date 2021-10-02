Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Dead Puppy Found Near Delaware County Boy's Club

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Folcroft Boy's Club
Folcroft Boy's Club Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a dead dog was found near the Folcroft Boys Club.

Officers found what appeared to be a tan, boxer mix puppy that was dumped in the area of the  snack bar behind the Delcroft School, Folcroft police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows someone that owned a dog matching the description or has any information about the case to contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 ext 880 or email dwhite@folcroftpolice.org.

