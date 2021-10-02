Dead Puppy Found Near Delaware County Boy's Club

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a dead dog was found near the Folcroft Boys Club.

Officers found what appeared to be a tan, boxer mix puppy that was dumped in the area of the snack bar behind the Delcroft School, Folcroft police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who knows someone that owned a dog matching the description or has any information about the case to contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 ext 880 or email dwhite@folcroftpolice.org.

