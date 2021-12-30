Darby Township Commissioner Charged With Raping Victim In Philadelphia

A city commissioner in Delaware County was arrested Tuesday and charged with raping a victim in Philadelphia four years ago, authorities announced.

Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith was identified after the male victim told Philadelphia police on April 15, 2019, that he was sexually assaulted by Smith on August 12, 2017, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators say, Smith, 50, approached the male, claiming to be a family friend, and offered to give him a ride home.

He then drove near a park in the area of South 63rd Street in Cobbs Creek, where he exposed himself to the victim and sexually assaulted him, according to police.

After that, Smith dropped the victim off at an unknown location, and drove off, police said.

Following a multi-year investigation, an arrest warrant for Smith was issued on Nov. 22, 2021.

Smith was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to Philadelphia police.

He is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, luring, and related offenses.

As of Thursday morning, there was no public court docket showing where Smith was being held.

