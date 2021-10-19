Corrections Officer Smuggled Drugs Into DelCo Jail, DA Says

A 24-year-old corrections officer was charged with smuggling drugs into a Delaware County jail, authorities announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, investigators met with a corrections officer at George Hill W. Correctional Facility who stated that he had received information that another corrections officer, Chloe Vadel, was going to bring a large number of drugs into the facility later that day, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

When Vadel arrived for work, she was removed from her post. She acknowledged that she had suboxone in her vehicle, and consented to a search, authorities said.

A search of her car turned up a "substantial amount of suboxone," as well as a substance thought to be synthetic marijuana and an unidentified "leafy substance," the DA's office said.

“This is the third incident in as many months in which a correctional officer has been arrested on charges of bringing contraband into the County jail. In each of those previous instances, we have noted that smuggling drugs into jails endangers inmates, jail staff, and the public. The fact that this dangerous and unlawful conduct has continued despite the previous arrests only highlights the breakdown in the management of the County facility," DA Jack Stollsteimer said.

"As I have stated previously, my office fully supports the recent decision by County Council to return management of the facility to County control. While there is no way to guarantee that County management can fully protect inmates and staff against this type of unlawful conduct, I am confident that the issue will get the attention it so obviously deserves."

Vadel was lodged in the George Hill W. Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

